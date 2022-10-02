John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday.

Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown had the best hitting percentage. Sofia Thomas chipped in seven kills. Setter Andie Dolven dished out 25 assists and libero Blake O’Brien had a 21-dig performance.

The Quakers (7-12, 0-1 OAC) host Capital University on Wednesday evening.