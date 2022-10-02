John Carroll picks up OAC road win 2-1

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team held a 19-7 edge in shots, but Emily Patryzk, the Ohio Athletic Conference scoring leader, notched the 9th and 10th goals of the season in a 2-1 John Carroll win in the league opener for both teams at Townsend Field Saturday evening.

Patryzk opened the scoring in the 31st minute but Wilmington came right back to even the score. A minute later, Jada Pohlen tapped a pass to Elizabeth Matthews near the end line. The senior looped a cross into the box that found the head of Alex Wilson, who buried her fifth goal of the season in to the back of the net.

The Blue Streaks scored early in the second half to take the lead and then road the goalkeeping of Mackenzi Stease to the one-goal road victory.

Wilson fired a team-high seven shots for Wilmington while Heidi Edens had five and Pohlen four. Though the overall shot total was 19-7 in favor of the Quakers, shots on goal were even at five for each team.

Wilmington (6-4-0, 0-1-0) heads to Capital University Wednesday.