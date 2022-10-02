Own goal dooms WC men in 1-0 loss to JCU

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team played a phenomenal match against the defending Ohio Athletic Conference champions Saturday but an own goal was the difference in a 1-0 John Carroll victory.

John Carroll pressed the action in the first half, unleashing 11 shots compared to just five for Wilmington. Each goal keeper was pressed into action three times in the first half, and each time, they were able to make the save.

The Wilmington defense was again fiercely tested in the second half as John Carroll fired 11 shots at goalkeeper Thomas Grimes. Time and again, Grimes and the Wilmington defense were able to turn away the Blue Streaks. In the 88th minute, however, disaster struck. A John Carroll pass was sent into the box at an awkward angle, and a Quaker defender stuck his foot out to try and clear the ball, but it ricocheted into his own net.

Grimes registered five saves in the loss for Wilmington.

Wilmington will face the Capital University Comets 7 p.m. Wednesday at Townsend Field.

