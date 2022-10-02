Heys 5th, WC men 8th at Pre-Nationals meet in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — With three top 25 finishes, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team finished eighth Saturday at the Pre-Nationals Meet hosted by Olivet College.

Simon Heys, an All-America runner last season, was fifth overall, crossing the finish line of the eight-kilometer course in 24:35.8.

Noah Tobin placed 19th with a time of 25:07.3 while teammate George Rickett was three spots behind with a time of 25:16.7.

Eric Reynolds (26:14.5) and Tate Yoder (27:14.4) rounded out the Fightin’ Quakers’ top five finishes.

As a team, Wilmington had three of the top four OAC runners in the event with Jeff Joseph (Mount Union) placed 12th with a time of 24:51.1.

Ethan Gregg of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse won the meet with a time of 24:12.3.

On the women’s side, junior Milena Wahl led the team by crossing the finish line in 23:10.5 and in 42nd place in the five-kilometer race. She was the fifth Ohio Athletic Conference runner in the race.

Bella Stevens (27:41.3), AJ Houseman (28:46.1), Julia Bystrom (28:52.4) and Kaitlyn Rauch (29:36.4) rounded out the top five finishers for the Quakers, who placed 34th out of 36 teams competing.

Wilmington has a week off before hosting the JennaStrong Fall Classic Oct. 14.