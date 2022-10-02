WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights

CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School.

Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6.

On the boys side, Wilmington’s Henry Hildebrandt was 11th in 17:36.5 and Blanchester’s Drew Wyss ran 23rd in 18:08.4.

SUMMARY

Oct 1, 2022

Saturday Night Lights

@Centerville High School

HS Girls Varsity B

Teams (top 4)

Granville 133, Seton 146, Mason 177, Dixie Heights 233. Also, (22) Wilmington 513

Individuals

(1) Abby Mathews, BAD, 19:18.1; (7) Madilyn Brausch, WIL, 20:36.9; (37) Kennedy Moore, WIL, 21:36.6; (164) Mia Hollingsworth, WIL, 25:20.9; (211) Kalli Abbitt, WIL, 27:50.5; (236) Kaci Grillot, BL, 30:51.6; (239) Alice Clair, WIL, 32:09.3

HS Boys Varsity B

Teams (top 4)

Centerville 137, Chillicothe 159, Wyoming 190, Celina 192

Individuals

(1) Nico Arraje, WYO, 16:30; (11) Henry Hildebrandt, WIL, 17:36.5; (23) Drew Wyss, BL, 18:08.4; (99) Oliver McDermott, WIL, 19:31.8; (109) Sam Burt, WIL, 19:43.5; (123) Dylan Littrell, WIL, 19:58.1; (158) Conner Walters, WIL, 20:22.4; (196) Carson Wyss, BL, 21:13.2; (213) Abel Hackney, WIL, 21:30.9; (224) Aiden Matheney, WIL, 21:48; (228) Jacob Vance, WIL, 21:57.8; (230) Preston Ziegler, WIL, 21:58.2; (233) Jeremiah Schlabach, WIL, 21:59.7; (240) Kaleb Tabor, BL, 22:15.2; (2456) Matthias Brausch, WIL, 22:26; (302) Brendon Crothers, BL, 28:18.4; (303) Jayden Comer, WIL, 28:39.8