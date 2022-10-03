Massie girls post 5-0 win over Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie blanked Blanchester 5-0 Monday in a non-league girls soccer match at Barbour Memorial Field.

Aiden Eades and Sydney Crowe had two goals each for the Falcons. Marina Feldhaus also scored.

McKenna Branham recorded two assists while Feldhaus, Eades and Kayla Wilson had one each.

Peyton Bills had three saves in goal while Ava Dondero had two saves.

Clinton-Massie goes to 10-0-2 on the year while Blanchester drops to 3-11.