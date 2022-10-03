Halloran advances to district golf tournament next week

Wilmington’s Tommy Halloran will continue his golf season next week in the Div. I Southwest District golf tournament.

The WHS boys and girls golf teams were in action Monday in Division I sectional tournaments — the boys at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace and the girls at the Hamilton Elks.

The girls season ended at their sectional. Wilmington was 10th in the team standings.

Katie Murphy posted the low score for WHS with a 109 (53-56).

Ke’Asia Robinson had a 119 (57-62) while Sophie Huffman finished with a 123 (61-62). Abby Earley had a 140 (64-76) and Reagen Reece had 144 (67-77).

Kylee Heidemann of Mercy McAuley was tournament medalist with a 73.

The Wilmington boys were sixth in the final team standings in their sectional.

Halloran had a 9-over 81 (42-39) and was tied as the low individual not on a qualifying team. Mason Turner of Miamisburg also had an 81.

Gavin Augenstein of tournament champion Springboro was the medalist with a 72.

Dylan Cole had an 88 (47-41) for Wilmington and Devon Snyder came in at 95 (44-51). Braydon Black shot a 97 (49-48) while Phil Fulton carded a 102 (48-54).