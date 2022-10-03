Holliday, Wheeler reach quarters before season ends

CENTERVILLE — The Wilmington High School tennis season ended Monday in the Division II Sectional at Centerville High School.

Bailey Wheeler and Cary Holliday made a run in the doubles bracket, winning a pair of matches before falling to the No. 3 seed from Oakwood.

“The highlight of the day was Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler’s dramatic third set tie-breaker win over Eaton to make it to the quarterfinals,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “They are the first Wilmington doubles team in five years to make it to the quarterfinals. That was their 17th win of the season and they just keep getting better every time out.”

Reagan Henry also won a match in singles play.

“It was a good day for us,” Cooper said. “Chandni (Sharma) closed out her career in a three-set loss to a very good player from Miami Valley School who made it to the quarterfinals. Reagan was back in the lineup after an illness and played very well.”

All in all, Cooper was pleased with his squad at sectionals and the entire season.

“I know I keep saying it, but I’m proud of how far this team has come,” he said. “To start out 1-8 in the first half of the season and still have the fortitude and perseverance to keep focus on what matters and to turn it around and finish 7-3 in the last 10 matches speaks for itself. It says a lot about what these players are made of and where they are going next. I can’t wait to see how hard they work in the off-season to continue their growth and see how far it takes them next season. I’m very encouraged by what they’ve shown me this season.”

SUMMARY

Oct 3, 2022

Division II Sectional

@Centerville High School

Singles

1-Chandni Sharma was def by Paban Kaur (MVS) 6-3, 2-6, 1-6

2-Layna Holmes was def by Meredith Sanders (Carroll) 0-6, 0-6

3-Reagan Henry def Lydia Hoffman (Eaton) 6-2, 6-0; was def by Paige Harsman (CJ) 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Kennedy Gill, Brooke Sharpe (Greeneview) 6-3, 6-0; def Rylie Daniels, Caroline Klawaon (Eaton) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6); were def by Claudia Schnell, Miranda Riggs (Oakwood) 0-6, 0-6

2-Katelynn Totten, Sofia Castillo were def by Maya Bartek, Maya Patel (MVS) 1-6, 1-6