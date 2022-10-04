Steed one excruciating shot from state tournament

SPRINGBORO — Andy Steed did his job.

Clinton-Massie boys golf coach Phil Larrick believed a score around even par would be in consideration of a trip to the boys state golf tournament.

He was right.

Steed’s 1-over par score was one excruciating shot off the even par score of the two individual state qualifiers from Tuesday’s Division II Southwest District golf tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Course.

Steed had a 72, shooting 36 on the front nine then making the turn and finishing with a 36 on the back nine. He had four birdies and five bogeys in his round on the 6,386-yard Warren County layout.

East Clinton’s Nathan Ellis had an 84 (47-37) and finished 31st among all golfers.

Alter won the tournament with a 300 total while Cincinnati Wyoming was runnerup at 319. Madeira (322), Mariemont (323) and Indian Hill (323) were right behind the first two.

Greeneview had 329 and placed sixth while Clinton-Massie was seventh with a 338.

Owen Goodwin, a sophomore like Steed, had 86 (45-41) as did junior Logan Miller (41-45). Conner Stulz, a senior, had 94 (50-44) while junior Cam Morgan had 95 (50-45).

