CM girls 1st, EC boys 3nd at Blanchester XC Invitational

BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s girls were champions of the Blanchester XC Invitational Tuesday on the Blanchester Local Schools main campus.

With only 13 runners in the race, the girls varsity team winner was decided by the top two runners so Clinton-Massie was declared the winner.

East Clinton’s boys were the runnersup on the boys side.

Individually, Malea Beam of Clinton-Massie was runnerup in the girls race, finishing in 22:09.2.

Kaylyn Deaton was East Clinton’s first finisher (fourth in 24:09.5) while Chloe Paulson was Blanchester’s first to cross the line (fifth in 25:28.1).

In the boys race, Drew Wyss of Blanchester was third in 17:54.2, Dylan Arnold of East Clinton was 10th in 20:45.3 and Clinton-Massie’s Mack Hensley was 22nd in 23:56.9.

In middle school competition, Hailey Myers of Clinton-Massie was third in the girls race

Oct 4, 2022

Blanchester XC Invitational

Boys Results

Teams: Clermont NE 20, East Clinton 56, Goshen 58, Milford Christian 103

Individuals

(1) Noah Bunting, CNE, 17:03.7; (3) Drew Wyss, BL, 17:54.2; (10) Dylan Arnold, EC, 20:45.3; (11) Carson Wyss, BL, 21:15.8; (12) Dru Simmons, EC, 21:23.8; (14) Jacob George, EC, 21:27.9; (15) Nikolas Gate, EC, 21:44.5; (17) Hayden Beiting, EC, 22:11.3; (18) Colton Brockman, EC, 22:38; (22) Mack Hensley, CM, 23:56.9; (24) Trent Bennett, CM, 25:01; (25) Laith Latif, CM, 25:11.5; (28) Elyon Hackmann, EC< 25:55.2; (32) Brendon Crothers, BL, 29:30.6; (330 Kaleb Tabor, BL, 30:30.2; (34) Clive Johnson, EC, 31:17.8

Girls Results

Teams: Clinton-Massie 6, Goshen 12, Clermont NE 13, Blanchester 13

Individuals: (1) Peyton Dooloukas, GO, 20:02.7; (2) Malea Beam, CM, 22:09.2; (4) Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 24:09.5; (5) Chloe Paulson, BL, 25:28.1; (6) Georgia Black, CM, 25:38.1; (8) Dakota Cartner, CM, 26:29.3; (9) Shelby Robinson, CM, 28:17.5; (12) Kaci Grillot, BL, 33:03.4

Boys MS Results

Teams: Loveland 23, Little Miami 32

Individuals: (1) Luke Zicka, LV, 10:54.2; (16) Bryson Geyer, CM, 12:17.9; (34) Joey Sweet, CM, 13:20.4; (39) Landen Kaun, EC, 13:28.5; (56) Landon Abt, BL, 14:26.2; (63) Cayden Patton, CM, 14;57.2; (74) Ben Gates, EC, 16:54.5; (77) Liam Glass, EC, 18:11.0

Girls MS Results

Teams: Loveland 35, Little Miami 48, Goshen 62, Clinton-Massie 93

Individuals: (1) Emma Anderson, GO, 12:47.1; (3) Hailey Myers, CM, 13:03.2; (31) Ryanne Newkirk, CM, 15:54.5; (4o) Carly Hayes, CM, 17:47.9; (44) Allyson Wilson, CM, 18:09.2; (45) Aisley Czaika, BL, 18:10.7; (53) Paige Geyer, CM, 24:43.5