Falcons win first American showdown with Bulldogs 3-1

Count SBAAC American Division match of the year No. 1 to Clinton-Massie.

The Falcons rallied in the second half Tuesday to defeat Batavia 3-1 Tuesday in girls soccer action at Frank Irelan Field. The Falcons and Bulldogs will meet again Oct. 13 at Batavia High School.

The two teams came in to the match with unbeaten American Division records. Massie is 11-0-2 in all matches and now 7-0 in the American. Batavia drops to 6-1 in league play and 7-5-2 overall.

“Super proud of this group of girls for staying composed, focused and executing the gameplan, even after trailing at halftime,” coach Julio Madrigal said. “We showed resilience and determination to overcome that deficit.”

Massie goals were by seniors Aiden Eades, Sydney Crowe and Marina Feldhaus. Eades and Crowe also had assists.

Ava Dondero made 13 saves in goal for Clinton-Massie.