Tennis season over for CM, EC, BHS

MASON — The tennis seasons for Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton ended Tuesday in the Division II Sectional tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Clinton-Massie had a pair of No. 4 seeds in Addison Swope in the singles bracket and Brylie Green and Mikayla Wonderly in the doubles bracket. Swope lost in the second round to Snyder from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 0-6, 0-6 while Green and Wonderly were defeated in their first match 0-6, 1-6 by a pair from Indian Hill.

Blanchester’s Leah Boegeman won two matches, including a second round battle with Ozawa from Cincinnati Country Day 6-4, 6-3, before being ousted by Stoddard from Indian Hill.

East Clinton won three matches on the day, the most since 2017, coach Doug Stehlin said.

“Even in the matches we lost and were eliminated, the girls played hard and gave a good effort against some good competition,” Stehlin said.

SUMMARY

Oct 4, 2022

Division II Sectional

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Singles

EC-Makayla Thomason def Addis, Fel, 6-2, 6-1; was def by Swope, CM, 0-6, 0-6

EC-Molly Seabaugh def Toles, BL, 6-4, 6-2; was def by Acherman, McN, 1-6, 2-6

EC-Kailyn Maso was def by Colonel, NR, 1-6, 4-6

B-Breanna Weldon was def by McCann, Geo, 0-6, 0-6

CM-Maria Jones was def by Matos, Wyo, 1-6, 2-6

B-Leah Boegeman def Ruehl, CNE, 6-0, 6-2; def Ozawa, CCD, 6-4, 6-3; was def by Stoddard, IH, 1-6, 1-6

CM-Lilly Logsdon was def by Collier, Bat, 2-6, 6-2, 3-6

CM-Addison Swope def Thomason, EC, 6-0, 6-0; was def by Snyder, CHCA, 0-6, 0-6

B-Katelyn Toles was def by Seabaugh (EC) 4-6, 2-6

Doubles

EC-Josi Balon, Abigail Prater def Smith, Hollander, BT, 6-0, 6-0; were def by Annopantula, Cassidy, CHCA, 0-6, 0-6

EC-Stephanie Lambert, Rylee Kempton were def by Myatt, Worley, Wyo, 2-6, 0-6

B-Lydia Siler, Lillian Bates were def by Gilpin, Hollbrook, NR, 2-6, 0-6

CM-Brylie Green, Mikayla Wonderly were def by Singh, Pollock, IH, 0-6, 1-6

CM-Noel Gasaway, Elle Dunham were def by K. Connelly, C. Connelly, CCD, 1-6, 3-6

B-Taylor Baker, Mia Torres-Garcia were def by O’Connor, Holland, Geo, 1-6, 2-6