Week 8 Preview: East Clinton at Williamsburg

East Clinton seems primed to take a page out of the Blanchester playbook when facing Williamsburg Friday night.

Blanchester had success running the football against WHS in last week’s 50-32 win. BHS had 363 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, East Clinton had 53 rushing plays on 54 total plays in last week’s triumph over Mississinawa Valley, 26-22.

The Astros run game will test the WHS defense 7 p.m. Friday in Williamsburg.

East Clinton is 0-1 in the National while Williamsburg still hopes for a title shot despite being 0-1.

The Astros have won three of the past five meetings, but the Wildcats won last year’s game 31-7.

The success last week was simple, EC head coach Steve Olds said.

“You know your offensive line played well when you call 54 plays and 53 of them were runs,” said Olds. “The starting group of Kaden Hiles, Liam McPherson, Alex Edison, Denver Day, and Owen Roberts really set the tone on Friday. It’s a young group, perhaps the youngest position group on the field with two sophomores and three juniors starting every week but they are getting better and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

That future begins this week as Williamsburg provides a stiff test for East Clinton. The Astros are 2-5 with each win sandwiched around a five-game skid.

“We’ve been talking about how important it is to show up and work hard everyday, no matter what the outcome,” said Olds. “But that’s a hard thing to do when you’re not getting the results you want, so it was great to see it pay off last Friday. The team needed that, I think we all did.”

The Wildcats have talented JJ Miller at quarterback with strong receivers and backs to utilize.

“Williamsburg is a good football team with several of their top players from last year returning,” said Olds, pointing to a 24-point EC loss in 2021.

