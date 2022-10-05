Week 8 Preview: Blanchester at Bethel-Tate

It’s really pretty simple.

The winner of the Blanchester game Friday with Bethel-Tate will win at least a share of the SBAAC National Division crown and solidfy a spot in the post-season.

The loser will need some help to get a piece of the title and secure a Week 11 game.

Blanchester travels to Bethel-Tate this week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday. Both teams are 2-0 in the National Division and one of these two teams has won each of the last six National crowns.

“Bethel-tate is a good football team,” BHS coach Jon Mulvihill said. “They’re coached well, they play hard and they’re aggressive. They’ll play a no-huddle fast pace offense, they’ll crowd the box and play man to man coverage on defense. They’re a tough group of kids.”

Blanchester has won nine of the last 12 meetings but Bethel-Tate has won the last two in convincing fashion — 41-14 last season and 25-16 in 2021.

“Our kids know that the (Bethel-Tate) game is a battle every year,” said Mulvihill. “It doesn’t matter what grade they’re in, they’re always tough. This game is for the league championship right now. It’s goal No. 1 for our team. When we play EC week 10, we’ll have the same attitude.”

Blanchester defeated Williamsburg 50-32 last week. The BHS run game had 363 yards and WHS was unable to stop it. The Tigers have a stout defense led by Nolan Darnell and Talon Armacost.

Cam Snider, the Tigers quarterback, is the leader of the offense who has engineered two straight wins over BHS.

But Michael Mulvhill and Co. are playing well right now. Despite big wins in recent weeks, coach Mulvihill said emphatically there are still plenty of things his Wildcats can do to get better.

“Last week we played well enough to win the game. We have plenty to work on from that game,” he said.

