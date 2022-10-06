Mattern faculty athletic rep at Wilmington College

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Dr. Jimmy Mattern, assistant professor of sport management and the area coordinator for sport sciences, is the new faculty athletic representative (FAR) at Wilmington College.

Mattern’s main duty as FAR is to serve as a liaison between the athletics department and the faculty while also representing the institution in Ohio Athletic Conference and NCAA affairs. The role of the FAR is to ensure that Wilmington establishes and maintains the appropriate balance between academics and intercollegiate athletics.

“I am excited to serve our student-athletes as the Faculty Athletics Representative,” said Mattern. “It has always been a goal of mine to serve in this position and I am honored to help our student-athletes achieve their goals inside the classroom, on their playing fields, and in their future careers.”

Mattern, who arrived at WC before the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year, came to Wilmington from his alma mater, Lock Haven University (Pa.), where he was an assistant professor of sports studies for over four years. No stranger to the OAC, Mattern also spent two years teaching sport management at Baldwin Wallace University.

Over the course of his career, Mattern has worked closely with student-athletes and their professors as well as with coaches and athletic administrators, notably as FAR at Lock Haven. He has continued WC’s mission of “Hands On Learning” having taken students to the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, the Little League World Series and many other sporting events. His recent professional publications include an analysis of expenditures and participation in public school sports and comparing collegiate student-athletes’ and non-athlete students’ academic success.

A bearer of both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Lock Haven, Mattern earned a doctorate degree from the United States Sports Academy in 2016. He resides in Wilmington with his wife, Cory. The couple have a son, David.