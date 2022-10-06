Capital hands Wilmington College 2-0 loss

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University scored a goal in the third minute of play and added another in the second half to defeat the Wilmington College women’s soccer team 2-0 in an Ohio Athletic Conference match at Bernlohr Stadium Wednesday evening.

Lizzie Elliott opened the scoring early as both Grace Estes and Avery Hart teamed up to get Elliott the ball in scoring position. The Fightin’ Quakers took the next two shots, but Jada Pohlen’s effort sailed just high in the 20th minute and Alex Wilson’s low strike in the 23rd minute was saved by Liv Alford. The visitors held a 5-4 advantage in shots in the first half, but couldn’t break through the Comet defense.

In the second half, it was the hosts who held a slim lead in shots (9-7), and one of those scored the second goal as Hart assisted on her second of the game by finding teammate Madeline Woodruff in the 64th minute.

In total, WC put five shots on net, but Alford saved all of them to earn the shutout while her counterpart, senior Lauren Galloway, made four saves on six shots.

Wilmington (6-5-0, 0-2-0) returns home to host Baldwin Wallace University 7 p.m. Saturday at Townsend Field.