WC volleyball crushes Capital on Senior Night

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College volleyball team trailed just twice all evening in 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Capital University in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday at Fred Raizk Arena.

Three seniors — Macee Hamilton, Sydney Geibel and Skylar Carmichael — were honored prior to the match.

Additionally, libero Blake O’Brien, who leads all of NCAA Division III volleyball in digs per set at 6.57, set the program’s single-season digs record for the rally scoring era.

The Fightin’ Quakers were dominant in nearly every facet and trailed just twice — 3-2 in the first set and 1-0 in the second set — in the entire match. WC had 40 kills and just nine errors. Perhaps more impressive, the hosts didn’t hit into a single block and tallied six of their own including four from Bailey Pohlman.

“That was as complete a match of volleyball as we’ve played all year,” Wilmington head coach Sophie Windover, who earned her first OAC victory, said. “We passed well, which opened up our offense, and our defense, both in the front row and the back, kept them off balance.”

Setter Andie Dolven dished out 31 assists and five kills. Wilmington featured a balanced scoring attack as Sophia Thomas had 10 kills, Sarah Brown added nine kills and Geibel had eight kills to go along with a 17 digs. O’Brien tallied 28 digs in etching her name in the program record book.

Hermann Court proved to be a home-court advantage as the lower bowl was completely filled with students in a “white out”.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” said Windover. “Our team thrived off of it.”

Wilmington (8-12, 1-1 OAC) continue OAC play at Baldwin Wallace University 1 p.m. Saturday.