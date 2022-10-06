Quakers clip Comets in OAC home opener 2-1

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team got a small measure of revenge for last year’s conference tournament defeat as the Fightin’ Quakers beat Capital University 2-1 in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Williams Stadium Wednesday evening.

The first half got off to a rough start for the Comets as goalkeeper Connor Sexton was awarded a red card for a hard collision with Quaker forward Elorm Dogbey. The Quakers were able to quickly strike with the man advantage as Grant Murray whipped a corner into the box and Gio Alvarez connected for the goal. Despite their 10-2 advantage in first half shots, the Quakers were unable to score again and went into the half with a 1-0 lead.

Senior captain Casey Miller scored an unassisted goal 10 minutes into the second half with his third goal of the season. Although Wilmington had a man-up advantage, Capital did not let up. They turned the tables in the second half and outshot the Quakers 9-6. This consistent pressure finally broke through in the 81st minute as Mujahid Abdel-Ghani scored an unassisted goal for the Capital. Wilmington stayed poised in the final nine minutes and was able to close out the game and win by a final score of 2-1.

Casey Miller scored his third goal of the season and Gio Alvarez scored his second. Thomas Grimes collected his sixth victory as Quaker goalkeeper. Head coach Cory Bucur secured his first career OAC victory.

Up next, Wilmington will face Baldwin Wallace on the road at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

