5-under par 30 wins Community outing at Elks

The team of Mark Hess, Bill Ross, Jim Jones and Dick Mitchener had a 5-under par 30 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 12, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

31: Gary Bishop, Jim Doak, Jim Luck, Rocky Long.

32: Mark Steinmetz, Don Sicurella, Jack Carson, Frenchy Hatfield.

33: Cliff Doyle, John Faul, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner.

32: Bob Vanzant, Kevin Mielock, Tom Rickey, Jeff Watkins.

34: Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Mike Gross, Dean Hall.