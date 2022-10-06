EC starts slow, holds off Blanchester in 4 sets

BLANCHESTER — East Clinton shrugged off a slow start and defeated Blanchester 25-27, 25-23, 25-12, 25-14 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division volleyball at the old BHS gym.

East Clinton is 15-2 overall and 7-1 in the National. Blanchester goes to 9-10 overall and 5-5 in the division.

“Hats off to Blan,” EC coach Sarah Sodini said. “They’ve improved a ton since we saw them earlier in the season. They hit well.”

Sodini said her team is still adjusting with the loss of Lauren Runyon as well as other injuries.

“We started off slow, but gained momentum finally in the third and fourth sets,” she said. “We still have some lingering injuries from the Wilmington match last week and playing without Lauren is an adjustment. Lauren Stonewall and Lu Rigolin had amazing games. They covered well and stepped up to fill holes.”

Jordan Collom had four aces, a kill, 21 assists and five digs. Kami Whiteaker had an ace, nine kills and nine digs. Libby Evanshine had 24 kills, four blocks and eight digs. Luisa Rigolin finished with four aces and eight digs. Eryn Bowman had a kill, a block and a dig.

Lauren Stonewall had five aces, three kills, three blocks and six digs. Savannah Tolle had a kill and 15 digs while Jozie Jones had four kills, three blocks and two digs. Megan Tong had three aces, two kills, a block, 17 assists and 10 digs.