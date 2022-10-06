Wilmington JV tennis wins finale over BHS 4-1

BLANCHESTER — The Wilmington High School junior varsity girls tennis team defeated Blanchester 4-1 Thursday in the season finale for WHS on the Blanchester courts.

“Every single one of these girls started playing tennis in August,” coach Steve Reed said. “They have grown so much in that time and are really starting to develop as tennis players. It will be incredible to see how they do next year with a full year of experience.”

Sofia Castillo and Jenna Pletcher were 6-0, 6-0 winners in singles matches for Wilmington. Pletcher also won an exhibition match.

Katelynn Totten and Kiley Comberger won 6-1, 6-0 in doubles play while Emma Brooks and Abbie Hubbard posted a 6-2, 6-2 win.