NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie kept its unblemished SBAAC American Division record intact Thursday with a 2-0 win at New Richmond.

The Falcons go to 8-0 in the division and 12-0-2 in all matches.

The Lions are 2-6-1 in the American and 4-8-3 overall.

Batavia remains the only team in the American Division who can catch Clinton-Massie in the league standings. The Bulldogs are 6-1 with a match against Massie next week. The Falcons won the first meeting earlier this week.

Kayla Wilson and Sydney Crowe scored goals for Clinton-Massie while Ella Mefford and McKenna Branham recorded assists.

Ava Dondero had six saves in goal as Clinton-Massie notched its sixth shutout win of the season.