Week 8 Final: Williamsburg 48, East Clinton 22

WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton held an early lead Friday but Williamsburg prevailed in the end 48-22 at WHS.

The loss leaves the Astros at 2-6 overall, 0-2 in the National Division.

The Wildcats improve to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.

The teams have split the last six meetings but WHS has won the last two.

East Clinton closes its season with a pair of home games. The Week 9 game is against Clermont Northeastern and will be Homecoming at EC.

The Week 10 opponent will be Blanchester.

The final two games are both scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.

East Clinton led 8-7 with 3:03 left in the first quarter but Williamsburg scored the final 21 points of the half and led 28-8 the break.

East Clinton scored first in the second half to make it 28-14 but Williamburg was unfazed the picked up the 26-point win.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-5.jpg