Week 8 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, Batavia 0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie celebrated its Homecoming Friday night with a 42-0 football victory over Batavia.

The SBAAC American Division triumph at Frank Irelan Field puts Massie at 3-5 on the year, 2-1 in the American Division.

Batavia slips to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in league play.

Clinton-Massie has won each of the last six meetings with Batavia by a wide margin. The closest game prior to Friday’s game was 49-0 in 2018. The total score in those six games is 260 to 14.

Clinton-Massie led 28-0 at halftime, with Gabe McDowell and Brody Clutter seemingly trading big play after big play.

There were two drives in the first quarter, one by each team. After Massie went up 7-0, the Bulldogs milked 7:51 off the clock to get near the Massie red zone.

But Brady Russell intercepted a BHS pass at 11:11 of the second to thwart that offensive thrust. After allowing a 13 yard run on the first place on the next series, the Massie defense said enough. Six of the next seven plays were for 0 and 1 yard and only a defensive penalty kept the drive alive.

With the offense back on the field, the Falcons put this one to rest with Clutter’s 57-yard run to setup up McDowell’s touchdown and put Massie up 21-0.

This game will be updated as more information is available throughout the night.

