Week 8 Final: Wilmington 34, New Richmond 13

WILMINGTON — Fourteen plays in to Friday night’s football game between Wilmington and New Richmond, the Hurricane were limping along against yet another SBAAC powerhouse.

But then things turned around.

The defense came up with a stop and the offense reached the end zone in short order.

The turnaround sparked a 34-13 Wilmington victory in front of a raucous Alumni Field crowd.

“We started slow, but once we figure them out, our kids rallied,” WHS head coach Ryan Evans said on the turf following the game.

Coming in to the game, New Richmond had dominated Wilmington since the two became SBAAC rivals in 2017, winning all five meetings, including 32-22 last season.

“We respected them,” said Evans. “Anyone that comes in 6-1, you have to respect them.”

And WHS had been in this position before. Start fast in league play, then fade away.

Wilmington was 2-0 in the league last season then lost three straight. In the Covid-plagued 2020 season, WHS won its first American Division game then lost three straight.

In all, the Hurricane had lost the last 10 games to the heavyweight trio of New Richmond, Western Brown and Clinton-Massie. The last win in that run was 38-37 at Western Brown in 2018.

Friday night’s convincing win sets up an American Division showdown in Week 9 at Western Brown. WHS will be in enemy territory for sure next Friday — it’s Homecoming and Senior Night for the high-flying Broncos.

“Our kids understand what’s ahead,” Evans said matter-of-factly.

The win over the Lions was a clear case of domination in the trenches. The Wilmington offensive and defensive lines were simply too much for New Richmond.

“They brought it tonight,” Evans said.

Led by Thad Stuckey, Wilmington ran for 360 yards. Stuckey had 205 yards on 30 hard-charging attempts.

New Richmond was held to 188 yards as quarterback AJ Metzger was harrassed all night by the Hurricane front.

