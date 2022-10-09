Baldwin-Wallace bumps Wilmington in OAC match

BEREA — Baldwin Wallace swept the Wilmington College volleyball team 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Ursprung Gymnasium Saturday afternoon.

Joy Bebe was the bright spot for the Quakers offensively as the junior had eight kills for the match. Both Andie Dolven and Kyra Frasier dished out nine assists while libero Blake O’Brien, who leads all of NCAA Division III volleyball in digs per set, had 17 on the day.

Wilmington (8-13, 1-2 OAC) returns to Hermann Court to face Otterbein University 7 p.m. Wednesday.