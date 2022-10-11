Grimes grabs OAC soccer defensive honor

Wilmington College freshman goalkeeper Thomas Grimes has been the named the Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Grimes, a freshman from St. Helena, Calif., tallied four saves and allowed one goal as the Fightin’ Quakers went undefeated on the week by downing Capital University 2-1 at home Wednesday and earning a 2-0 shutout on the road at Baldwin Wallace University Saturday.

On the season, Grimes has played more than 800 minutes in net, with 35 saves and a 0.78 goals against average per game.

“I’m very excited for Thomas to pick up this award,” head coach Cory Bucur said. “We were able to put solid pressure on teams this past week, but when that failed, our back line did a great job in limiting chances, and Thomas was great in saving the chances that got through. He is providing a lot of security in goal, and we believe he can continue to replicate these solid defensive performances!”

Wilmington (7-4-1, 2-1-0 OAC) hosts both Otterbein University (Wednesday) and Marietta College (Saturday) this week. Both games kickoff at 7 p.m.