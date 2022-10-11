Western Brown hands Wilmington JV 2-0 defeat

The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Western Brown 21-25, 18-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court.

Lauren Harmeling had four points, a kill, an ace and four digs. Lilly Trentman had two points, three kills and six digs. Lauren Diels had one point, two kills and an ace.

Adrianna Eltzroth had three points and six digs. Riley Gerber had two points and a dig. Layla Reynolds had two points, an ace and two digs.

Aidynne Tippett had two points, three assists and three digs. Taija Walker had a kill, an ace and a dig. Alli Bayless three assists and a dig.