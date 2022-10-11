East Clinton celebvates Senior Night with 3-0 win

LEES CREEK — East Clinton senior volleyball players celebrated Senior Night with a 25-12, 25-7, 25-16 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play.

The Astros were

able to have fun celebrating our 10 seniors,” coach Sarah Sodini said.

Trinity Bain had four aces and two digs. Eryn Bowman had five kills, two aces, an assist and three digs. Jordan Collom had seven assists and a dig. Libby Evanshine had 14 kills, three aces, a block and four digs.

Jones had four kills, an ace, an assist and a block. Luisa Rigolin had an ace and two digs while Aubrie Simpson had five digs. Lauren Stonewall finished with two kills, three aces and three digs. Megan Tong contributed three kills, nine aces, 16 assists and three digs. Kami Whiteaker had a kill and Savannah Tolle posted three digs.