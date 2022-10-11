Astros forge tie for first in SBAAC National

LEES CREEK — The red-hot East Clinton volleyball team continued its winning ways Tuesday with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 win over Williamsburg.

East Clinton is now tied with Williamsburg for first place in the SBAAC National Division, both teams 10-1 in league play.

East Clinton is 18-2 overall while the Wildcats go to 17-4.

Williamsburg won the match earlier in the season at WHS, 25-22, 25-18, 25-21.

The Astros haven’t been defeated since that match back on Sept. 14, winning 10 straight.

The two teams have one league match remaining on Thursday, the Astros at Bethel-Tate and the Wildcats home against Georgetown.

Williamsburg had won six straight league titles until East Clinton ended that streak last season.