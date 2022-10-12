American Division leader tops Hurricane in 3

NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 13-25, 10-25, 11-25 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division volleyball.

New Richmond clinches the American Division championship with the win, standing at 9-0 in the league. The Lions are 20-1 overall.

Wilmington falls to 13-7 overall, 5-4 in the division.

“New Richmond is a solid team who plays aggressive and goes after every ball,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We just didn’t come to play and nothing was going our way.”

Caroline Diels had five points, six kills, 10 assists, two aces and nine digs. Lexus Reiley had six kills, a dig and a block. Sydney McCord totaled three kills, an ace and two blocks. Lisbon Smith had a kill and seven digs.

Ashley Delph had two kills and a dig while Madi Schuster recorded three points, an assist and 16 digs. Kayla O’Dell had six digs. Lauren Diels had a kill and a dig. Aidynne Tippett posted seven assists and 11 digs.