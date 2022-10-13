No. 20 Otterbein puts down Wilmington College in 3

WILMINGTON – Otterbein University rode its offense to 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 defeat of the Wilmington College volleyball team Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Cardinals, who checked in at No. 20 in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, tallied 44 kills and committed 11 errors in the match.

The Quakers were led by Sofia Thomas’s eight kills. Setter Andie Dolven, who assisted on 21 of WC’s 27 kills, got involved offensively as well with five kills and no errors on 10 attempts. Libero Blake O’Brien, the nation’s leader in digs per set, had 13 on the night while Joy Bebe had two blocks.

Wilmington (8-14, 1-3 OAC) has a quick turnaround as it hosts Marietta College 7 p.m. Friday.