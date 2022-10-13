Lightning halts match, Quakers get 0-0 draw

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team battled Otterbein University to a scoreless draw in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Townsend Field Wednesday night, in a match called in the 76 minute due to multiple lightning delays.

The first half of the match was scoreless, but it was not without its excitement. Wilmington controlled possession for the large majority of the first half. They outshot the Cardinals 8-4, and in one two-minute stretch, Wilmington had a volley of four shots at the target, but were ultimately unable to penetrate the last line of the Cardinals defense.

Otterbein came out in the second half with a marked change in aggression as it fired three shots on goal in the first 10 minutes. As the rain began to pick up, so too did the Quaker offense. A shot by Casey Miller was turned away off the post. Grant Murray tracked down the carom and fired a shot a Cardinals defender was able to direct just off target. Less than a minute later, Jeffry Vasquez got in on the action with a shot on an Elorm Dogbey cross, but he too was unable to break through.

Referees spotted lightning at this point and began the first lightning delay. Play resumed 40 minutes later. Neither side was able to score in the brief time the teams came back on the field. Wilmington had a golden chance after Vasquez made a nice move in the box and made a go on goal with his left foot, but the keeper just brushed it aside. The second lightning delay would prove to be the final one. After a discussion with both teams, the referees called the match a 0-0 draw in the 76th minute.

Wilmington goal keeper Thomas Grimes kept his second consecutive clean sheet. Otterbein’s Casey Thompson recorded five saves on the evening.

Wilmington held a 14-8 advantage in shots including a 5-3 margin in shots on goal. The hosts also earned two corner kicks compared to one for the visitors.

Wilmington will host Marietta in Williams Stadium 7 p.m. Saturday.

