East Clinton JV wraps up unbeaten SBAAC season

BETHEL — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate Wednesday night 25-15, 25-11 to complete an unbeaten SBAAC National Division season.

Coach Bob Malone said the team played its best volleyball of the year in this match. EC finishes 15-3 overall, 12-0 in the league.

Colie Murarescu had a kill and a dig. Makayla Seaman had a kill, a block and three digs. Liz Schiff had two points, two kills, three passes and four digs. Abbi Reynolds had four aces, 10 points, two kills and two digs. Cheyenne Reed had two aces, three points, eight kills, three passes, four digs and 10 set assists.

Ava Mess had a kill. Karsyn Jamison had two aces, four points, four kills, a block, three digs and two assists. Hadlie Clark totaled six perfect passes and five digs while Sydney Beiting had a kill, a dig and an assist. Taylor Barton had seven perfect passes and 16 digs. Emily Arnold had two aces, 12 points, a kill, three perfect passes, three digs and 10 assists.