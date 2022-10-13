EC volleyball earns share of league crown

BETHEL — With a convincing 25-10, 25-9, 25-19 win Wednesday over Bethel-Tate, the East Clinton volleyball team clinched a share of the SBAAC National Division championship.

Williamsburg played its final league match Thursday. East Clinton won the outright title last year, ending a six-year run by WHS.

“I’m so proud of these girls for finishing the season strong,” East Clinton head coach Sarah Sodini said. “They have persevered through our loss to Williamsburg and Lauren Runyon’s ACL tear. They have been mentally tough and ready to work and improve. I have a team who loves each other and wants to work hard for each other. It’s been an awesome year.”

East Clinton is 19-2 overall, 11-1 in the division.

Sodini said Luisa Rigolin had two kills, two assists and five digs. “I’m super proud of Luisa Rigolin,” said Sodini. “She played a different position and did great.”

Other statistics had Trinity Bain with three aces; Jordan Collom 12 aces, 18 assists and two digs; Libby Evanshine 19 kills, an ace, a block and six digs; Jozie Jones two kills and a block; Aubrie Simpson three aces, an assist and a dig; Lauren Stonewall four kills, two aces, two assists and two blocks; Savannah Tolle three digs; Megan Tong three kills, 15 assists and two digs; and Kami Whiteaker 11 kills, three aces and six digs.