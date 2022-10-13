WHS holds off Princeton volleyball for 3-0 win

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Princeton 25-8, 25-23, 25-23 Wednesday in a non-league match.

The win puts Wilmington at 14-7 on the year.

While Brynn Bryant dressed for the match after missing several matches, Wilmington lost another player.

“We still can’t catch a break,” head coach Stephanie Reveal said. “In warm-ups, Aidynne (Tippett) went down, rolling her ankle.”

The return of Bryant provided a big lift to the Hurricane squad.

“That was a huge boost for everyone,” Reveal said. “It’s really hard when one of your starters go out and you are trying to piece together lineups and on top of that everyone had been sick. It has been a crazy week and a half. I am proud of the girls for digging deep and still giving me their all.”

Bryant had nine points, 10 kills, three assists, two aces and six digs.

Caroline Diels had 11 points, 12 kills, 25 assists, three aces and seven digs. Lexus Reiley had five kills, an assist and a dig. Layla Reynolds had six points and four digs. Sydney McCord had eight points, four kills, an ace and three digs. Lisbon Smith had two points, six kills, 16 digs and a block. Madi Schuster had seven points and 15 digs.Kayla O’Dell had eight digs. Ashley Delph had five kills, a dig and two blocks.