Halloran season ends at district tournament

SPRINGBORO — The golf season for Clinton County ended Thursday at the Division I Southwest District tournament here at Heatherwoode Golf Club.

Tommy Halloran of Wilmington had a 98 (50-48) on the par 71 layout. The course measured 6,619 yards on Thursday.

CJ Scohy of Bellbrook was the district medalist with a 1-under par 70.

Jake Wittenauer of Little Miami and Garrett Hogan of Kings also qualified for state as individual players.

Mason won the district team title with St. Xavier second and Springboro third. The Panthers are coached by Wilmington High School graduate Justin Martin.