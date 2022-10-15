Start/Sit advice for your Week 6 Fantasy Football team

We made it to Week 6 of our Fantasy Football season. Now not only do you have to navigate injuries but also the Bye Weeks (Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee). Let’s dive into week 6 and hopefully I set you up for Fantasy Football success.

QB

Start: Kirk Cousins @ Dolphins

Cousins is a good QB when facing subpar defenses and that is what he is getting in Miami, who is allowing 22 Fantasy Points per week to opposing QBs. Also Cousins is good in 1 p.m. games. He has also gone over 18 points per game against the three “weaker” opponents he has faced. You count on Cousins for an above average game this week.

Start: Geno Smith vs Cardinals

I still can’t believe it is Week 6 and I am telling you to start Geno Smith, but here we are. Smith is the number 7 QB in Fantasy Points and he’s averaging 19.98 points per game. Basically slide Russell Wilson out of this offense, slide Geno in. He is at home against a Cardinals defense allowing 19.5 Fantasy Points per game to QBs. Start Geno and get your 19 points.

Sleepers: Kyler Murray @ Seahawks, Marcus Mariota vs 49ers, Daniel Jones vs Ravens

Sit: Russell Wilson @ Chargers

I don’t know what is going on here. Is it a lack of pre-season? Lack of chemistry? Has Wilson lost a step? Whatever it is, I think we need to park Wilson on the bench until he proves otherwise. The Chargers aren’t great against QBs but I can’t trust Wilson.

Sit: Matt Ryan vs Jaguars

This story is the same as the Russell Wilson story. Why is Matt Ryan struggling so bad? Also, remember Week 2 against the Jaguars, Ryan put up a big goose egg and threw three picks. Things should be better for him at home, maybe, but I’m not taking that chance.

RB

Start: Eno Benjamin vs Seahawks

Benjamin was on my Waiver Wire report and this is why. Both RBs James Connor and Darrel Williams are out with injuries. Seattle is giving up 170 yards per game to opposing RBs. Eno Benjamin should be able to run and put up Fantasy Points.

Start: Devin Singletary @ Chiefs

Check out this stat for Singletary and the Bills. In games where the Bills are winning easily (Rams, Titans, Steelers) Singletary has a lower snap percentage (56%) per game and lower touches per game (8). In games where the score is closer (Dolphins and Ravens) he has a higher snap percentage (80.5%) per game and more touches per game (18). I think Bills/Chiefs might just be a close game, fire up Devin Singletary.

Sleeper: Melvin Gordon @ Chargers; Darrell Henderson vs Panthers; Breece Hall @ Packers

Sit: Najee Harris vs Buccaneers

Repeat from last week. This should be simple, except the fact that you drafted Harris in the first round and may not have a choice. Harris just can’t get going behind a bad O-Line and bad QB play. This week isn’t the breakout week either. The Bucs are middle of the road against the run only allowing 115 per game but the Steelers are no threat to move the ball against them. Sit Najee Harris if you can.

Sit: Ezekiel Elliott @ Eagles

Zeke just looks like a slow, runs straight ahead, plodder. I don’t want to start him against an Eagles defense that is tough on the run. They are only allowing 105 rushing yards per game. I would avoid Zeke this week if you can.

WR

Start: Chris Godwin @ Steelers

Last week Godwin looked like he was back and he connected with Brady 6 times for 61 yards. This week he gets to face a Steelers defense that is the worst in the league against opposing WRs, allowing 33.2 Fantasy Points per game. Also Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is out for this game. Fire up Chris Goodwin.

Start: Gabe Davis @ Chiefs

Davis returned to form last week with 171 yards and 2 TDs. This week he is facing a Chiefs defense that allows 23.6 Fantasy Points per game to WRs. This game will have everything you want in a Fantasy Football matchup. Get Davis in your lineup.

Sleeper: Ja’Marr Chase @ Saints; Tyler Lockett vs Cardinals; CeeDee Lamb vs Eagles

Sit: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs Bills

It is hard to say sit a WR against the Bills in what should be a shoot-out but JuJu just shows no JuJu. He is being targeted but just not doing anything with it. Also the Bills are only allowing 15.2 Fantasy Points per game to opposing WRs. I’d look for a better option, but you may not have a choice.

Sit: Drake London vs 49ers

London is playing a lot and being targeted a lot, it’s just not translating to fantasy production with a bad offensive line and Mariota at QB. This week he gets a 49ers Defense that is Top 6 against WRs with 15.6 points per game. Not a week to trot London out there.

TE

Start: Zach Ertz @ Seahawks

So not only can Seattle not stop the run, they can’t stop the TE either. They are allowing 19.6 Fantasy Points per game to the TE. Ertz is the No. 4 TE on the season and he has scored 13 points per week. This is a good week to start Ertz.

Sleeper: Hayden Hurst @ Saints; Will Dissly vs Cardinals; Irv Smith jr. @ Dolphins

Sit: Tyler Conklin @ Packers

Conklin was the TE fantasy darling when Joe Flacco was the QB, now like the rest of the Jets pass catchers, those numbers have dropped off with Zac Wilson at QB. Conklin averaged 8 targets per game with Flacco and only 2 per game with Wilson. Now he faces a Packers team that is only allowing 27 yards per game and 3.4 fantasy points per game to TEs. Time bench Conklin.

Thank you for reading my Start/Sit Column. Good luck in Week 6. You can find this and the rest of my work over at FantasyHolics on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_Orcutt_Jeremiah-4.jpg

By Jeremiah Orcutt FantasyHolics

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.

An Air Force veteran, Jeremiah Orcutt is from Hillsboro. You can find the rest of his work year round on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FantasyHolics.