Week 9 Final: Tri-Village 43, Blanchester 0

NEW MADISON — Blanchester was no match Friday night for state-ranked Tri-Village, 43-0.

The loss puts Blanchester at 6-3 on the year. Tri-Village goes to 8-1.

Coach Jon Mulvihill said his team did not have a good week of practice and several players were ill.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats are being tabbed as a playoff team with a slim chance to host a game in Week 11.

Joe Eitel’s website and the fantastic50.net site report Blanchester has clinched a post-season berth.

There appears to be one remaining top eight berth for several teams, including BHS, to play for next week. With 16 teams in each region making the playoffs, the top eight will host in Week 11.

Blanchester travels to East Clinton in Week 10.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

