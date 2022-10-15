Week 9 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 21

NEW RICHMOND — With it’s post-season life on the line, Clinton-Massie pulled away from New Richmond Friday night, 42-21.

The teams were tied at 21-21 going to the fourth quarter when the Falcons scored 21 unanswered points.

After Gavan Hunter’s 9 yard scoring run put Massie on top to stay early in the fourth, the Massie defense forced a turnover on downs then came up with an interception on the next to New Richmond drives.

The results were the same — touchdowns on short fields. Logan Chesser capped a five-play 30 yard drive with an 18-yard TD run then Keegan Lamb scored from a yard out on a drive that started at the NR 3 but was pushed back to the 13 by two penalties.

At 4-5, Clinton-Massie is in the mix for one of the final spots among the 16 teams in Div. IV Region 16 who make the playoffs.

The Falcons, though, will need to win in Week 10 at home against Wilmington to advance to the post-season.

Against New Richmond, Clinton-Massie ran it 64 times for 360 yards. Chesser was the top ball carrier, going 14-132-3.

Brody Clutter had 79 yards and a touchdown while Lamb had 65 yards and a score, Hunter had 57 yards and a TD and Gabe McDowell had 27 yards.

Gavan Hunter also had a team-best 10 tackles on the night.

This story will be updated.

