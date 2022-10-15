Week 9 Final: Western Brown 32, Wilmington 14

MOUNT ORAB — Drew Novak threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns in Western Brown’s 32-14 win over Wilmington Friday night at LaRosa’s Field.

The state-ranked Broncos clinched a share of the SBAAC American Division title. They are 8-1.

Wilmington falls to 5-4 but have clinched a playoff spot for a Week 11 game.

The Hurricane will play at Clinton-Massie in Week 10 Friday night.

According to the Joe Eitel website and the fantastic50.net site, Wilmington could move up as high as No. 9 the Div. III Region 12 standings but can not host in Week 11.

The likeliest placement for WHS is No. 14 with a trip to No. 3 Tippecanoe the likely reward.

On Friday night, Wilmington went toe-to-toe with Western Brown in the first half. It was 12-7 late in the half when WHS threw a pick-six to Ty Loudon of WB and the Hurricane was suddenly down 19-7.

With another touchdown on the opening drive of the second half, the Hurricane was down big 26-7.

Thad Stuckey was the lone bright spot on offense, rushing for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hurricane defense, despite Novak’s gaudy numbers, had its moments but near misses and broken tackles by the shifty 6-6 Western Brown signal caller were too much to overcome.

This story will be updated.

