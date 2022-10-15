WC volleyball drops 4-set match with Marietta

WILMINGTON — Both teams got to at least 20 points in all four sets, but Marietta College came out with a 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the Wilmington College volleyball team in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) match at Fred Raizk Arena on Friday evening.

Set one was close the entire way as neither team led by more than three points until the final several points of the game. The Pioneers pushed ahead by three with consecutive kills from Ella Boyer and Maggie Fellers along with a service ace with the set tied 11-11. Although the Fightin’ Quakers would remain within striking distance, they couldn’t tie the set again. Consecutive Sarah Brown attack errors with the score 23-20 gave the visitors the opening set.

Marietta (16-5, 4-1 OAC) continued to flex its offensive muscles in set two as the Pioneers hit a .414 clip for the set. Though often good enough to win a game comfortably, the serve-and-pass game of Wilmington countered. The hosts tallied five service aces while the visitors committed three service errors, and with the set tied 21-21, two Sofia Thomas kills, a Pioneer attack error and a service ace from Blake O’Brien leveled the match at one set each.

Set three was similar to set one and set four was similar to set two in terms of attack percentage. After taking set three, however, Marietta clean up its serve-and-pass game in set four and escaped Hermann Court with a four-set win.

The Pioneers hit a .294 clip for the match with 61 kills and 16 errors on 153 swings compared to 50 kills on 150 swings with 26 errors for the Quakers. Wilmington had nine aces while both teams had four blocks.

The Fellers sisters – Maggie and Jillian – combined for 36 kills for Marietta with the former leading the way with 21 kills and a blistering .606 attack percentage. Setter Emory Spitler dished out 52 assists while Keira Shannon had 18 digs. A trio of Quakers – Thomas, Sydney Geibel and Joy Bebe – had double digits in kills with Thomas’s 17 being a team-high. Geibel, who hit a .321 attack percentage, also added 11 digs. Setter Andie Dolven assisted on 38 kills while libero Blake O’Brien led both teams with 19 digs. Along with her 10 kills, Bebe finished with three blocks including one solo block.

Wilmington continues OAC play at Ohio Northern University on Wednesday evening.

