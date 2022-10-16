Wilmington College women roll to 4-0 win at Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s soccer team scores three goals in the second half as it defeated Marietta College 4-0 on Saturday to earn a first Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory of the season.

“Our energy from the start tonight was electric,” Head Coach Nick Kinder said. “We knew we needed to set the pace of the game from the start, and we played with a sense of urgency.”

The Wilmington offense put the Pioneers on their heels as the Quakers 11 first half shots with six shots on goal. Maddie Scott was the lone Quaker to break through in the first half as she netted her third goal of the season in the 30th minute.

The Quakers remained the dominant side in the second half as they again outshot the Pioneers. Maliah Huston assisted Sidney Shaw just two minutes into the second half giving the Quakers a 2-0 lead. Heidi Edens kept the scoring rolling as three minutes later she would finish a pass by Elizabeth Matthews to give the Quakers a commanding 3-0 lead. Elizabeth Matthews scored on a penalty kick in the 59th minute to round out the scoring.

Wilmington held statistical advantages in shots (18-12) and shots on goal (13-6) while Marietta earned nine corner kicks to six for the Quakers. Goalkeeper Lauren Galloway recorded her seventh win in goal this season and her sixth shutout while Madison Miller made nine saves in defeat for the Pioneers.

“It’s always great to see players like Heidi and Sydney step up and score their first goals of the season in a crucial game for us,” said Kinder. “Beyond the box score, Haley Fulton and Gabriella Gordon were both fantastic for us tonight on both sides of the ball.”

Wilmington will play Ohio Northern University at home 7 p.m. Wednesday.

