WC men lose close one to BW 104-100

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College swim teams lost to Baldwin Wallace in the season opener at the WC Natatorium.

For the men, WC won five individual events and a relay but the Yellow Jackets escaped with a 104-100 victory.

For the women, Wilmington lost 162 to 42.

“Both teams have made significant progress since we started,” head coach Trip Breen said. “If has been fun to watch their progression, but we understand that that is a long way to go.

“There were some very close races today on both sides of the meet. We have been putting emphasis on finishing, and it seems to be paying off. I am happy with the start that we had today, and am looking forward to upcoming dates of competition.”

Sierra Szuhay, Audrey Bibb and McKenna Garn all had multiple top-three finishes for the women’s team. Garn, a freshman, tapped the wall in 1:26.86 to finish runner-up in the 100-meter breaststroke as well as taking third in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 30.48 seconds. Szuhay also had a runner-up finish with a mark of 2:52.55 in the 200-meter IM. She also took third in the 100-meter backstroke by tapping the pad in 1:16.30.

Bibb, swimming both the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle events, placed third with times of 1:10.47 and 2:35.36 respectively. Freshman Sydney Overmyer also had a pair of nice swims in individual events, turning in times of 30.94 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle and 1:18.32 in the 100-meter backstroke.

For the men, Cameron Bolen won two individual events for the Fightin’ Quakers, turning in a time of 1:11.18 in the 100-meter breaststroke and tapping the wall in 24.77 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle. The junior also finished runner-up (56.63 seconds) to teammate Austin Reed’s winning time of 56.18 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle. Reed also swum the 200-meter freestyle, finished third with a time of 2:05.80 in the event.

Teammate Sondre Haugen won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:01.48. The freshman was also runner-up in the 100-meter butterfly by touching the pad in 1:02.61. Another freshman, Caden Traggiai, won the 800-meter freestyle (9:29.27) while finishing second in the 400-meter freestyle (4:35.69). Austin Faries also competed in the 800-meter freestyle, taking third with a mark of 10:17.25. Other individual top-three finishes include Dane Klosterman’s runner-up time of 1:08.63 in the 100-meter backstroke and Michael Phillippe (2:30.58) and John Good (2:31.31) finishing second and third respectively in the 200-meter IM.

Wilmington won one of the two relays as Haugen, Traggiai, Reed and Bolen’s time of 1:42.32 in the 200-meter freestyle relay beat the Yellow Jacket squad by a second. In the other relay, the 200-meter medley, Logan Lippert, Klosterman, Phillippe and Good tapped the wall in 2:00.07 to finish second.

Wilmington heads to Ohio Northern University for the two teams’ annual Friday Night Meet on Oct. 21.