Agnew, Pioneers pounds Quakers in 34-0 win

MARIETTA, Ohio – Bryce Agnew ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns to lift Marietta College to a 34-0 Ohio Athletic Conference victory over the Wilmington College football team at Don Drumm Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Fightin’ Quakers took the opening kickoff and promptly drove deep into Marietta territory using two long completions from Adam Dixon to Itika Wynn Jr. for 27 yards and to Ace Taylor for 23 yards. An 11-yard run from Nehemiah Jenkins put the visitors in the red zone, but on 3rd-and-8, Dixon was intercepted in the end zone.

From there, it was all Marietta. The Pioneers answered with an eight-play touchdown drive capped by carries from Agnew of 36 yards, 13 yards and 10 yards to take a 7-0 lead. They never looked back

Marietta outgained Wilmington 452-232 and also rushed for 259 yards while holding the Quakers to 96 yards. The Pioneers intercepted Dixon three times while Joey Weikel picked off one Connor Vierstra pass for the WC defense.

For Wilmington, Jenkins carried 13 times for 61 yards while Dixon was 15-of-28 for 136 yards with the three interceptions. Taylor finished with six receptions for 72 yards.

Defensively, Jarod Lee had seven tackles while Quentin Davis and Weikel each had six. Trafford Dunn had the sack for the Quakers.

Wilmington (3-3, 2-3 OAC) heads to the University of Mount Union Saturday.