Noszka leads county in SBAAC girls race

WILMINGTON — The top county runners had a strong finish Saturday in the SBAAC Cross Country Championship varsity girls race at Wilmington College.

Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka hit the line first for county runners, placing fifth in a personal best time of 20:55.

But Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam was close behind in 20:59 and Noszka’s teammate Madilyn Brausch was just behind her in 21:06.

As a team, Wilmington was fourth overall, third in the American Division. Mia Hollingsworth also had a PR for the Lady Hurricane runners.

Runners in both divisions competed in the same race with individual honors separated after competition was complete.

East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh was 14th overall, sixth among National Division runners in 21:52.19.

“We will not be graduating any runners this year so with their return and some additions we look to change our league outcome next year,” Simmons said.

SUMMARY

Oct 15, 2022

SBAAC Championship

Girls Cross Country

@Wilmington College

Teams

New Richmond 73, Bethel-Tate 88 Western Brown 100 Wilmington 112 Georgetown 125 Clermont NE 127 Batavia 141 Williamsburg 164 Clinton-Massie 169

Individuals

(1) Peyton Dooloukas, GO, 19:47; (5) Taylor Noszka, WIL, 20:55; (6) Malea Beam, CM, 20:59; (8) Madilyn Brausch, WIL, 21:06; (14) Molly Seabaugh, EC, 21:52; (20) Kennedy Moore, WIL, 22:44; (29) Kaylyn Deaton, EC, 23:52; (31) Georgia Black, CM, 24:37; (34) Mia Hollingsworth, WIL, 24:55; (38) Dakota Cartner, CM, 25:21; (56) Shelby Robinson, CM, 26:48; (65) Kalli Abbott, WIL, 28:59; (70) Mia McCarty, CM, 30:25; (72) Kaci Grillot, BL, 32:18; (73) Alice Clair, WIL, 33:44

Blanchester’s Kaci Grillot in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships varsity girls race Saturday at Wilmington College. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_CCg_bGrillot1015ec.jpg Blanchester’s Kaci Grillot in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships varsity girls race Saturday at Wilmington College. Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships varsity girls race Saturday at Wilmington College. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_CCg_cmBeam1015ec.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships varsity girls race Saturday at Wilmington College. East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships varsity girls race Saturday at Wilmington College. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_CCg_ecSeabaugh1015ec.jpg East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships varsity girls race Saturday at Wilmington College. Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships varsity girls race Saturday at Wilmington College. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/10/web1_CCg_wNoz1015ec.jpg Wilmington’s Taylor Noszka in the SBAAC Cross Country Championships varsity girls race Saturday at Wilmington College.