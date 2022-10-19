Girls on the Run 5K race Nov. 19 at Wright State University

Girls on the Run of Dayton will host its 5K event Nov. 19 at Wright State University.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event on Nov. 19 is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Dayton. Last season’s 5K event brought together more than 500 participants including program participants, their family and friends and community members.

Registration cost is $25 (through Oct. 29, after which is a price increase) and includes an event give-away. Runners and families also can attend the Girls on the Run of Dayton’s Pre-Run Fall Fun Festival beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the Fun Run presented by Dayton Children’s Hospital at 9:30 a.m.

The 5K event will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at Wright State. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrdayton.org/5k.