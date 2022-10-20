EC Playing With Purpose raises money for Curtis

East Clinton’s Playing With Purpose alumni volleyball tournament Oct. 8 raised money for 2006 East Clinton graduate Josh Curtis, recovering from surgery that removed a brain tumor earlier this fall.

The tournament was hosted by the EC volleyball program and the East Clinton athletic boosters.

Curtis, 34, has dedicated his life and career to the service of our country as an active member of the United States Air Force the past 15 years, according to a press release. He was recently diagnosed with a Grade 3 Astrocytoma brain tumor. He and wife Jenna have a son, Ezra, 5, and daughter, Josie, 1.

There was a pancake breakfast sponsored by Moeller Brew Barn of Dayton, courtesy of Randall Davis and family. A raffle and auction also were held to raise money for Curtis.

The tournament featured 27 players from East Clinton graduating classes dating back to 1998. The team of McKenzie Pence (2022), Kelsi Lilly (2022), Gracie Boggs (2021), Gracie Evanshine (2021), Alexis Rolfe (2021), Jericka Boggs (2021) and Katrina Bowman (2021) were the winners of the tournament.

In all the event raised $15,050 for Josh and his family.

In addition to the Davis family and Moeller Brew Barn, sponsors, donators and contributors to this event were Jonda Towner, Alisha and Wes Boggs, Shawn Willey, East Clinton athletic department, Traditions restaurant and catering, the EC alumni participants, Allen Motors, Vital Fitness, Peggy Hickey of Loan Depot, Penny Moore CPA, Wilmington Savings Bank, Bub Griffith Construction, Peelle Law Offices, State Farm Insurance Carrie Zeigler, Wilmington Chiropractic, LT Land Development, New Life Clinic, R&L Carriers, CED Concrete Designs, Curtis Concessions, Debold Builders, Stanley family, Farm Credit Jeffrey Hoak, Brown Funeral Homes, Peelle Lundy Cliffton Realtors, Littleton Funeral Homes, Kevin and Judy Croghan, Sabina Church of Christ, McGraw family, Larrick Construction, Mean Jeans Salon and Modern Woodman.

Josh Curtis with the winning team of Gracie Boggs, Gracie Evanshine, Alexis Rolfe, Kelsi Lilly, Jericka Boggs, McKenzie Pence and Katrina Bowman. Josh and his daughter sharing the story of his journey with everyone in attendance. Josh with his wife and children.