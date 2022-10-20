Quakers lose, Owusu named player of the week

ADA — Wilmington College men’s soccer lost to Ohio Northern University 2-1 Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Ohio Northern (9-0-3) came into the match undefeated. Cade Winchester did his part for the Polar Bears finding the back of the net with the help of an Ashton Ochsner pass.

In the 57th minute, Grant Murray scored his third goal of the season with Elorm Dogbey getting credit for the assist. The game was not tied for long, though, as Ochsner was the goal scorer in the 67th minute giving Ohio Northern a 2-1 lead. Wilmington fired seven shots in the final 15 minutes, but couldn’t equalize.

Ohio Northern held a 19-17 shots advantage including a 9-6 mark in shots on goal. Lucas Hickey improved to 4-0-1 on the season making four saves while Thomas Grimes dipped to 7-4-1 with seven saves in defeat.

Wilmington will host Mount Union 7 p.m. Saturday for Senior Night at Townsend Field.

In off the field honors, Wilmington senior Michael Owusu was named the Midstream Lighting Ohio Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Owusu, a fifth-year senior defender, anchored the WC defense that didn’t allow a goal last week as WC tied Otterbein 0-0 and beat Marietta 2-0. The Wilmington defense allowed just six shots on goal in the two contests.

“Mike fully deserves this honor as he has been a phenomenal leader all season and his play has matched that leadership,” WC head coach Cory Bucur said. “I’m very happy for him, but I think he’d be happier with two more wins this week!”

Wilmington (8-3-4, 3-2-1 OAC) will play at Mount Union Saturday.

