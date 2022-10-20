Polar Bear outburst spells doom for WC women

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Ohio Northern University scored two goals in 45 seconds to earn a 2-0 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory over the Wilmington College women’s soccer team at Williams Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Each team took two shots in the first 40 minutes with the Fightin’ Quakers having perhaps the best chance of either side. In the 35th minute, freshman Alex Wilson, once named Midstream Lighting OAC Offensive Player of the Week, found some space near the top of the Polar Bear box and fired a shot just over the crossbar. Another long shot from the hosts, this one off the foot Haley Fulton, followed, but Becky Moss made the save.

One minute later, the Fightin’ Quakers earned a goal kick, but ONU promptly won the ball via a header. Alaina Casey took a couple of dribbles and fed a pass on the ground to Chandler Clark, who one-timed it past the charging Lauren Galloway to open the scoring in the 41st minute. With halftime looming, the visitors kept pressing and earned a penalty kick on a foul in the box. Kylie Cabana calmly converted the penalty kick to double the visitor’s lead.

The second half saw ONU hold an 8-5 edge in shots, but no goals were scored. The host’s best chance at cutting into the deficit was a header from Maddie Scott in the 52nd minute, but it was just high.

Both goalkeepers – Moss and Galloway – tallied four saves in the game with Moss improving to 9-1-4 on the season and Galloway dipping to 7-8-0. Haley Fulton led the way for the Quakers in the shots category with four while five Polar Bears – Jill Roberts, Emma Bowman, Cienna Kuhn, Clark and Cabana – all fired two shots.

Wilmington (7-8-0, 1-5-0 OAC), which will need three victories to end the season with hopes of postseason play, heads to the University of Mount Union for a 7 p.m. contest on Saturday.